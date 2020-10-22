New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Member of Legislative Council elections to four graduate and as many teachers' constituencies were held in Bihar on Thursday with a high voter turnout, the Election Commission said.

The polls were conducted at 976 polling stations in 30 districts, out of the total 38 districts of Bihar.

This was the first major election during the period of pandemic in the state, the Commission pointed out.

The total number of electors in graduates constituency is 4.06 lakh and teacher's constituency is 40,631.

"All measures directed by the Commission were put in place for free, fair and safe elections at each polling station," a spokesperson said.

The overall voting percentage in 2014 was 56.33 per cent which has increased to 60.58 per cent. There is a net increase of 4 per cent. In case of teachers' constituency the increase is from 64 per cent to 72.5 per cent.

"This demonstrates active participation and faith of electors in the safety measures put in place by EC," the spokesperson added.

