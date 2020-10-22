Mumbai, October 22: The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to gather information on Telegram's deepfake bots which are based on artificial intelligence (AI). The bot creates fake nude images of women from a regular picture. The Court sought information from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the issue.

The Court issued the directive while hearing petitions against media trial in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. According to a report published in Business Today, the Court directed Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh to gather information from the ministry. Deepfake: Bot Turning Women's Photographs Into Nude Pics Created by Cybercriminals, Says Sensity Report.

According to a cyber research agency tracking deepfake, the feature was developed by unidentified cybercriminals to target women online. A deepfake is manipulated media in which the face or voice of the original person is swapped by someone else by using artificial intelligence. Couple Challenge Pictures on Facebook Can be Misused For Revenge Porn and Deepfake Crimes Warns Pune Police; Here's How to Keep Your Personal Photos Secured on FB.

Reports claimed that, the deepfakes have reportedly already used images of 1,00,000 women online. The bot allows a person to upload a picture of the woman and on the user's request, the bot can delete any clothing and replace it with fake skin and private parts that appear original but are not. The tool is considered to be a version of DeepNudes, a software first released anonymously in 2019.

