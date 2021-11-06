Patna (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): With eleven more deaths, the toll in Bihar due to the consumption of spurious alcohol rose to 32, officials said.

A total of 15 people died in Bettiah, 13 in Gopalganj and 4 in Samastipur due to consumption of spurious alcohol, said the officials.

Also Read | Baby With A Tail: Brazilian Baby Born With a 'True Human Tail' With Ball Shaped Mass At The End.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday held a review meeting regarding the prohibition of liquor in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)