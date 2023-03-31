Patna, Mar 31 (PTI) Elections for three teachers' and two graduates' constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Council were held on Friday.

Voting took place at 631 polling stations in different parts of the state. A total of 2,75,436 voters exercised their franchise, state Election Commission sources said.

Votes will be counted on April 5.

The elections in Gaya and Kosi teachers' constituencies and Saran and Gaya graduates' seats were necessitated as their respective sitting members are scheduled to retire in May.

According to the state Election Commission, the highest voting percentage of 80.24 per cent (till 4 pm) was recorded in Kosi teachers' constituency. While Gaya recorded 78.50 per cent, Saran teachers' and Gaya graduates' constituencies recorded 68 per cent and 41. 25 per cent respectively.

The bypoll in the Saran teachers' constituency was necessitated due to the untimely death of sitting MLC Kedar Nath Pandey on October 24 last year.

The state legislative council has a total of 75 seats.

