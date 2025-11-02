Patna (Bihar) [India], November 2 (ANI): Hailing the massive turnout at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Patna, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday said the public response reflected people's faith in Modi's leadership. Highlighting the importance of the upcoming assembly election in Bihar, he said that this is a defining moment between "the era of jungle raj and development."

While talking to the media, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the public support reflected during PM Modi's roadshow in Patna and added that the PM remains the most popular leader in the "world".

He said, "PM Modi received huge public support and enthusiasm during his visit to Bihar. He is one of the world's most popular leaders. People in Bihar and Patna have come out in large numbers to express their love and support. The atmosphere is charged with emotion as the crowd eagerly awaits Modi's roadshow. This election is a decisive moment between the era of 'jungle raj' and development."

LJP-Ramvilas candidate from Mahua constituency, Sanjay Kumar Singh, also commented on the public turnout, calling it surprising. Expressing his confidence, he said that he will win from the Mahua constituency.

He said, "I was surprised by the scale of the grand election rally held in Chehrakala. A large number of people attended the event, which was graced by Home Minister Amit Shah. I believe the rally has energised the public. The NDA, backed by the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Chirag Paswan. We are confident of a landslide victory in Mahua on the 14th..."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Patna on Sunday, following multiple rallies in Arah and Nawada. He was accompanied by BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal and Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan. Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not seen at the roadshow.

PM Modi also paid floral tributes to the statue of noted Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister addressed an election rally in Nawada and hailed the NDA's poll promise to provide Rs 3,000 in addition to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers in Bihar, saying 'jinhe koi nahi poochhta, Modi unhe poojta hai' (Modi worships those whom no one else cares about). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)