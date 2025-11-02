New Delhi, November 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of India’s heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “Our space sector continues to make us proud! Congratulations, ISRO, on the successful launch of India’s heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03.” “Powered by our space scientists, it is commendable how our space sector has become synonymous with excellence and innovation. Their successes have furthered national progress and empowered countless lives,” PM Modi added.

The Vice-President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, also extended his “heartiest congratulations” to ISRO and the Indian Navy on the successful launch of the CMS-03 communication satellite. The Vice-President lauded the achievement, noting that “India’s mighty LVM3-M5 rocket once again roared to the skies, successfully placing GSAT-7R (CMS-03) the heaviest and most advanced communication satellite for the Indian Navy - into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.” ISRO CMS-03 Mission: Indian Space Agency Successfully Achieves Separation and Injection of Indian Navy’s GSAT-7R Communication Satellite.

He said the indigenously developed satellite will significantly strengthen space-based communications, connectivity, and maritime domain awareness across the Indian Ocean Region, marking yet another proud milestone in the pursuit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Commending the dedicated efforts of Indian scientists and engineers, the Vice-President observed that ISRO continues to script remarkable milestones in space exploration.

ISRO’s launch of CMS-03, aboard the LVM3-M5 rocket from Sriharikota, was described by experts as a “monumental achievement,” once again demonstrating the growing prowess in launching heavy-payload satellites for strategic and communication purposes. Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), the Director General of the Indian Space Association, hailed the achievement as a defining moment for India’s space capabilities. “The successful launch of the CMS-03 satellite by LVM3 rocket (Bahubali) is a monumental achievement for India, powerfully demonstrating our sovereign capability in launching heavy-payload satellites for strategic applications,” he said. ISRO CMS-03 Mission: Indian Space Agency Launches Heaviest Communication Satellite Aboard LVM3-M5 Launch Vehicle to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit From Sriharikota.

PM Modi Hails ISRO for Launch of Communications Satellite

“This satellite will be a game-changer for our maritime and national security, providing advanced, secure communication channels that are critical in the Indian Ocean Region and mainland,” Bhatt added. The LVM3-M5, also known as the ‘Bahubali’ rocket, lifted off carrying the CMS-03 satellite and successfully placed it into its intended orbit. The launch marks a new chapter in India’s space journey, underlining the country’s self-reliance in developing and deploying advanced space assets.

