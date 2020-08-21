Patna, Aug 21 (PTI) With over 3,000 patients cured of coronavirus in Bihar on Friday, the state registered its highest ever recovery rate at 78.05 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the health department. However, 14 persons died of COVID-19 on the same day and the state's tally of positive cases increased to 1.17 lakh with 2,461 fresh cases, the bulletin said. As many as 3,678 coronavirus patients recovered on Friday taking the total number of recoveries to 91,841. Information and Public Relations Departments secretary Anupam Kumar said that the state's recovery rate is around four per cent more than the national average recovery rate of 74.30 per cent.

The positivity rate is also declining, he said.

Also Read | Entrepreneur Ravi Agarwal Is a Great Leader Who Has Made an Impact in Social Science and Politics.

The states recovery rate, which has been hovering between 62 to 66 per cent in the past 45 days, had crossed the 70 per cent mark on August 17 by registering a recovery rate of 71.94 per cent, the bulletin said.

The eastern state had registered a recovery rate of 78 per cent on June 27 and June 28 respectively.

Also Read | Four Domestic Helps at Sharad Pawar’s Baramati House Test COVID-19 Positive.

"Since then, it has been improving every day due to the large number of COVID-19 patients getting cured daily," official sources said.

The number of people recovering has been hovering between 3,600 to 4,100 in past five days while the number of fresh cases varied between 2,400 to 2,800 during the same period.

The state has tested 1,12,422 samples in past 24 hours, while 22.28 lakh tests have been conducted in the state so far, the bulletin said.

Of the 2,461 fresh cases reported in past 24 hours, Patna accounted for the highest number of 308 cases, followed by Muzaffarpur (161), East Champaran (139), Madhubani (134), Araria (116), Katihar and Saran (103 each). There are 25,241 active cases in the state and 588 deaths have been reported so far.

Of the 14 deaths, six were reported from Saran district, followed by four in Begusarai, two in Gaya and one each in Khagaria and Madhubani districts, it said.

Patna, which had recorded the highest number of 116 COVID-19 deaths, did not witness any casualty on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)