Pune, August 21: Four domestic helps working at NCP chief Sharad Pawar''s bungalow in Baramati tested positive for coronavirus infection on Friday, said a senior Pune district official. "A woman and three men who work at Pawar''s `Govindbaug'' residence in Baramati tehsil were found to have contracted the virus," he said.

Officials are now tracing the persons who had come in close contact with these four, he said. Sharad Pawar Tests COVID-19 Negative, Goes in Self-Isolation.

Earlier this week, a cook and two security guards at Pawar''s Mumbai residence `Silver Oak'' had tested positive for the coronavirus.