India News | Bihar:Widespread Protests in Patna Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Muslim Clerics Call It 'unconstitutional'

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 26 (ANI): A large-scale protest was held in Patna on Wednesday against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as part of a nationwide agitation launched by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

People from across Bihar and various parts of the country gathered to oppose the bill, strongly condemning it as illegal and a direct attack on the rights of Muslims.

Protesters alleged that the government is trying to seize Waqf properties that were dedicated by their forefathers for the welfare of the people. They claimed that the government is unlawfully attempting to take control of these properties.

"People from every religion and caste have joined in the protest. People are saying that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is against the constitution. We are not saying this based on emotion but it is based on objectivity. This bill has been prepared hurriedly, done without any thinking and done on request of those persons who are enemies of Waqf. This bill helps those who are against Waqf,"

Regarding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement, in which he claimed that Waqf has never been used for welfare purposes and that its lands are only sold or misused, the protesters countered by saying that if Waqf land is being sold, it is the government itself facilitating these sales.

Munemi further said, "It is strange that the CM is saying this. In any state Waqf board is created by the government. The chairman is selected by the choice of state government. CM Yogi is ruling since almost 10 years. Who has selected the chairman? Who has created the Waqf board? Government creates the Waqf board and grabs land and the name of Waqf board is damaged. Waqf does not have its own force. Waqf takes the help of the state police if it has to claim any piece of land. Even if the court decides Waqf cannot take control of land without the help of police."

Earlier, BJP MP and chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagadambika Pal, criticised AIMPLB for its nationwide agitation, accusing the board of politicising the issue.

Pal stated, "The way AIMPLB is doing politics in the name of Waqf, they are trying to mislead the minorities and Muslims of the country.

"Pal further addressed the controversy surrounding the bill, referring to the Joint Parliamentary Committee's (JPC) report, which indicated that the government is preparing to introduce the amended law. He pointed out that despite the bill not being passed yet, AIMPLB was already organizing protests based on political motives, saying, "Right now, the law hasn't come, but even before, based on planned politics, they are going to Patna.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, joined the protest organised by AIMPLB against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Addressing the protestors, Tejashwi assured them that his party and its leader, Lalu Yadav, firmly stand with them in their fight against the "unconstitutional" Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address key challenges by introducing reforms such as digitization, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

The proposed amendment seeks to ensure that Waqf properties are utilized for their intended purposes, benefiting both the Muslim community and the country as a whole. (ANI)

