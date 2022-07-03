New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Doctors and nurses at several hospitals here, including those at the LNJP Hospital, on Sunday got a pleasant surprise when a group of bikers arrived at the facility and greeted them with flowers to express their gratitude for their selfless service during the Covid pandemic, a statement said.

The unique initiative was part of 'Gratitude Week 2022' being observed by the Integrated Health And Wellbeing Council (IHW Council) in association with JK Tyres and Bharat Petroleum, it said.

Also Read | Jagannath Puri Yatra 2022: Arvind Kejriwal Govt Adds Puri Yatra Under Its Free Pilgrimage Scheme.

After visiting hospitals, the bikers headed to the Constitution Club of India where doctors and nurses from several hospitals were felicitated in a ceremony, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajoy Shah, head of marketing training, JK Tyre & Industries, said, "Our healthcare fraternity and frontline workers have shown extraordinary commitment during the pandemic. We are proud to be associated with a cause that is meant to express our collective gratitude to them."

Also Read | BJP Failed To Find Shortcomings of AAP's Delhi Model: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The 3rd Edition of 'Gratitude Week', a unique initiative by the IHW Council was kick-started on National Doctors Day, with an online inaugural session, the statement said.

The session saw doctors from the government as well as private sectors, coming together to share their challenges and experiences during the COVID19 pandemic.

The 'Gratitude Week (July 1-7)' was institutionalized in 2020 at a time when the entire world was bearing the brunt of the unprecedented Covid pandemic and the only ray of hope was provided by the doctors who selflessly attended to patients, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)