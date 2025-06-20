Bhubaneswar, Jun 20 (PTI) BJD chief Naveen Patnaik on Friday left for Mumbai, where he is scheduled to undergo a surgery for cervical arthritis at a private hospital on June 22.

A large number of senior BJD leaders and party workers gathered at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here to see him off.

They extended their heartfelt wishes for a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.

Earlier, in a post on X, Patnaik said, "Jai Jagannath. As advised by medical experts, I would be undergoing a procedure for cervical arthritis on 22nd of this month at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. My personal doctor Dr Ramakant Panda is coordinating this in Mumbai. With blessings of Lord Jagannatha and good wishes of my brothers and sisters of Odisha, looking forward to returning soon to continue to serve all of you.”

Former Minister Niranjan Pujari said, "As people of Odisha love him very much and have an emotional connect with him, a large number of people gathered here at the airport to wish him."

"We pray before Lord Jagannath for his good health and speedy recovery so that he can return to Odisha and revive the BJD to fight with the BJP and make it the No. 1 party in the state," BJD leader Prafulla Samal said.

