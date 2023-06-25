Bhubaneswar, Jun 25 (PTI) Biju Janata Dal senior vice-president and MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik on Sunday sought clarifications from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the allegations of BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi that an IAS officer was wielding enormous power in the state government.

Sarangi last week alleged that secretary-level IAS officer was wielding enormous power and thus hijacking the governance in the state.

The BJP leader had also alleged that the secretary-level officer was making whirlwind tours of the state with public money and attending meetings like politicians. She also claimed that the MLAs, MPs and ministers were reduced to silent spectators during the officer's tour.

Taking a cue from Sarangi's statements, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, who is also the editor of a leading Odia daily, in an editorial column, has made a veiled attack on the chief minister.

The BJD MLA from Khandapada, who is also the son-in-law of former chief minister JB Patnaik, said that the regional party has been ruling the state for the last 25 years and people of Odisha have showered their love and affection on Naveen Patnaik.

"Therefore, the chief minister should reciprocate the love showered upon him by the people of the state. The chief minister should clarify the allegations made against the administration", Soumya Ranjan wrote in his editorial piece.

Meanwhile, Sarangi has expressed her admiration towards Soumya Ranjan in a Twitter post

"Editorial in popular daily ‘Sambad ‘by Respected Sri @SoumyaSambad Hon'ble MLA, BJD – today. Admire him for his COURAGE and sense of SELF-RESPECT. I wish everyone, without fear, could display the same sense of DIGNITY and the ability to say ‘no' to what is WRONG/ UNETHICAL."

In the editorial, Soumya Ranjan also raised certain issues. Stating CM's private secretary V K Pandian as the "son-in-law" of Odisha, he said Sarangi was "daughter-in-law" of the state. Who is powerful, a son-in-law or a daughter-in-law, he asked.

Sarangi a former IAS officer had resigned from her job to join politics.

"Is Aparajita, who has left her administrative job to join politics, jealous of another secretary who has been given such a huge responsibility?" Soumya Ranjan asked.

The editor-turned-politician Soumya Ranjan also noted that the highest control of All India Administrative service is with the Prime Minister. Therefore, Sarangi as a BJP leader should raise the matter with the PM.

Meanwhile, Soumya Ranjan's rival within the party in Khandapada, Anubhav Patnaik came down heavily on the party vice-president. Anubhav alleged that Soumya Ranjan might be interested to join BJP again and therefore making such statements.

Anubhav in a statement said: "Soumya Ranjan has been in many political parties including Congress, BJP, NCP and now he is in BJD. He aims to get a ministerial berth and therefore making noise."

Meanwhile, Sarangi raised another question on official arrangements including heavy security deployment being made for the CM's private secretary's tour.

Odisha Congress campaign committee chief Bijay Patnaik on Sunday also raked up the same issue.

Bijay Patnaik, who is a former chief secretary, said that a secretary-level officer is touring the state in the government chopper and security arrangements are being made for him.

