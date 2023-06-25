Gorakhpur, June 25: An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly sending obscene texts to a woman passenger, police here said on Sunday. According to police, the passenger got down from the auto at Deoria bypass road in Gorakhpur on June 4. The driver had asked her to pay the fare online.

Subsequently, the passenger started receiving phone calls and texts from the number. When she asked the sender to stop, she started getting obscene messages after which the woman lodged a complaint at the Ramgarhtal police station, they said.

Ramgarhtal police station Station House Officer (SHO) Shashi Bhushan Rai said the police arrested the accused on Saturday and found out that he had saved the woman's contact number after she made the online payment.

The accused is identified as Mandeep, a resident of Barka Tilahwa village in Campierganj police station limit in Gorakhpur. He has been sent to jail, Rai added.

