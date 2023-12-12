Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday announced the appointments of district 'prabharis' and 'sah-prabharis' of its Punjab unit.

The list of 70 appointees of 'prabharis' (incharges) and 'sah-prabharis' (co-incharges) was made after the due approval of party president J P Nadda, the BJP said.

Also Read | Kerala Petroleum Dealers Decide Not To Supply Fuel to Government Vehicles on Credit Till Dues Cleared.

The announcement was made by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar in a statement.

Party leader Fateh Singh Bajwa has been appointed 'prabhari' of Amritsar Rural, former MLA KD Bhandari of Amritsar Urban, former minister Surjit Jayani of Bathinda Urban, Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal of Batala, and Rajesh Bagha of Patiala Rural South, the statement said.

Also Read | Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids: Income Tax Search Operation on Liquor Units Completed After Six Days; Over Rs 350 Crore Cash Recovered.

Harjot Kamal has been appointed prabhari of Fatehgarh Sahib, Subhash Sharma of Rupnagar, Sarabjit Singh Makkar of Tarn Taran, Parveen Bansal of Mohali, Mona Jaiswal of Mansa, Rakesh Sharma of Hoshiarpur, Jatinder Mittal of Barnala and Jagdeep Singh Nakai of Fazilka, according to the list.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)