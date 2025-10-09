New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to hold a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on October 12 at 6:30 PM at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

The crucial meeting is expected to discuss and finalise the party's candidates and strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to attend the session.

A panel of three potential candidates has been prepared for each seat. To finalise the names, the BJP's Bihar Core Group will hold a meeting in Delhi on October 11.

The final approval of the candidates' names will take place after these meetings, and the first joint list of the NDA is expected to be released on October 13, marking the formal start of the NDA's election campaign.

The discussions are likely to focus on seat distribution, alliances within the NDA, and key constituencies where the BJP aims to strengthen its position ahead of the polls.

The NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U), will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI(ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). The new entrant, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14. (ANI)

