New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda lashed out at the Opposition amid the controversy over the deportation of Indians from the US, questioning why similar concerns had not been raised in previous years.

Congress leader Chidambaram questioned if Jaishankar raised or protested the US deportation SOP with Marco Rubio, given its restrictive measures and long-standing implementation.

Speaking on the matter, Nadda took a dig at senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, saying, "Chidambaram was speaking on budget or of speaking on external affairs ministry. He started his speech where he questioned that did the foreign minister, external affairs minister had a talk with the secretary of state for foreign affairs of America. I was wondering why they didn't ask this question in 2012 when he was minister? Why didn't they ask this question in 2009? Or the external affairs minister has given a written statement and he has come out, he gave a statement in the house, where he explained in detail and gave the clarifications also."

Referring to the ongoing row, Nadda emphasized that deportations are not a new occurrence and have been taking place for years.

"The clarifications were given. I want to clarify this again today. Because it is being told in such a way that the deportations that took place in an unbecoming manner, you are the only one who is worried about it. This is a different matter. It was not in 2009, it was not in 2010, it was not in 2011, it was not in 2012, it was not in 2013. If it wakes up, it will wake up in 2025. the thing of national interest should not be looked with political angle. Honourable members, honourable members, would be aware that the process of deportation is not a new one and has been ongoing for several years."

He further shared data regarding deportations from the United States since 2009.

"I would like to share with the house the details of deportation from United States of America since 2009. The numbers year wise are as available with our law enforcement authorities as follows 2009 -734. I would just like to say deportations by the US are organized and executed by the immigration and customs enforcement authorities. The standard operating procedure deportation by aircraft used by ICE that is effective from 2012. I repeat it is effective from 2012 and provides for the use of restraints. This has been in the restraints since 2009 and it has been in the restraints since 2025."

Notably, on February 5, a US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who "illegally immigrated" to the US arrived in Amritsar, Punjab. A total of 104 Indian nationals were on board the plane that landed in Amritsar.

Opposition parties slammed the government both inside and outside Parliament, alleging that the deported Indians were brought in an "inhuman manner" on a US military plane and claiming that they were "ill-treated and handcuffed." (ANI)

