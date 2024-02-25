New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held the core group meeting of five states on Saturday at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the core group meeting of five states was called at the BJP headquarters.

The meeting was led by BJP National President JP Nadda in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Organization General Secretary BL Santosh.

First of all, the meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Core Group was organized. During this meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Organization General Secretary BL Santosh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, UP Organization Minister Dharampal Singh and others were present.

According to sources, in the meeting held regarding UP, there was a discussion regarding the lost seats. A special strategy was made for the Rae Bareli and Mainpuri seats. There was also a discussion regarding MLC elections.

In the second phase, the West Bengal Core Group meeting was organized. State President Sukanta Majumdar, Suvendu Adhikari and others were present at this meeting.

According to sources, 42 Lok Sabha seats were specifically discussed in the meeting. The vandalism that took place in Sandesh Khali was also specifically discussed with Home Minister Amit Shah and other core group members who were present in the meeting.

West Bengal BJP president Sukant Majumdar said, "PM's proposed rally is scheduled to be held in Arambag district on March 1. His rally on March 2 is proposed in Krishnanagar. He will address both rallies and dedicate several schemes to the public."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will trumpet the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 from West Bengal, where the BJP is keeping a close eye on 35 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal.

In the third phase, a meeting of the Telangana Core Group was called. In this meeting, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, D.K. Aruna, Dr K. Lakshan, Bandi Sanjay and Atla Rajendra were present.

The Bharatiya Janata Party will contest alone for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. It has four MPs in Telangana. The strategy to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a majority and review the lost seats were discussed.

In the fourth phase, a meeting of the Chhattisgarh Core Group was called. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo and other leaders were present at this meeting. There was a discussion about new faces in the meeting.

The BJP discussed fielding Schedule Tribes (ST) in four seats. Separate discussions were held on Korba and Bastar (seats the BJP lost in 2019), and discussions were held on new faces in Janjgir, Mahasamund, Raipur, Kanker and Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seats.

The core group meeting may be held again on February 27-28.

In the fifth phase, a meeting of the Rajasthan Core Group was called. The meeting took place at the Delhi BJP headquarters for more than an hour. The meeting was held in the presence of JP Nadda and Amit Shah.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Ministers Diyakumari and Premchand Bairwa, state in-charge Arun Singh, co-in-charge Vijay Rahatkar, and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, leaders Rajendra Rathod, and Satish Poonia were present in the meeting.

A discussion was held in the meeting regarding all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Candidates can be declared for 7-9 seats in the first list by the party. (ANI)

