Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been one of the perennial underachievers in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team has been backed by legions of fans and stacked with some of the best players in the game, yet somehow, they have not gotten over the line and landed an IPL trophy in their cabinet. As a matter of fact, RCB is one of the four teams in the IPL that have never won a trophy. Like every season, this time, too, their fans have renewed hope that it just might be their year. RCB did not get off to the best of starts after they suffered a four-wicket defeat to defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2024 opener. But they fought back, roaring when Virat Kohli, one of the star players in the team, played a classy 77-run knock to take the side past Punjab Kings. Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of RCB in Indian Premier League T20 Season 17.

So, what are RCB's playoff chances in IPL 2024? The Faf du Plessis-led side has garnered two points from two games so far and placed fifth on the IPL 2024 points table. Fans would be aware that the teams that finish in the top four on the points table will qualify for the playoffs. Moreover, teams always try to put in extra effort to finish within the top two, guaranteeing them a couple of shots at making the final. RCB Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details.

RCB's Current Position on IPL 2024 Points Table

Position P W L NR Pts NRR 5 2 1 1 0 2 -0.180

(Updated after CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Match)

(Important abbreviations: P-Played, W-Won, L-Lost, NR-No Result, Pts-Points, NRR-Net Run Rate)

RCB's remaining matches in IPL 2024

vs KKR (Home) -March 29

vs LSG (Home)- April 2

vs RR (Away)- April 6

vs MI (Away)- April 11

vs SRH (Home)- April 15

vs KKR (Home)- April 21

vs SRH (Home)- April 25

vs GT (Away)- April 28

vs GT (Home)- May 4

vs PBKS (Away)- May 9

vs DC (Home)- May 24

vs CSK (Home)-May 18

RCB are one of the most followed teams in the IPL, and their fans hope this is the year the team can win the tournament for the first time in history. RCB have gotten close to winning the IPL in the past, falling short on three occasions--2009, 2011 and 2016 but this time, they have renewed hopes of going past the line. The franchise also has had a name change--rechristening itself from Royal Challengers Bengaluru from Royal Challengers Bangalore with the hope of ushering in a new era, potentially with with a title win.

