New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The BJP replaced as many as 33 sitting MPs with new faces as it released its first list with names of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

In the list, the BJP announced its candidates for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. Of them, six candidates are sitting MPs while the other five are new faces.

The party has fielded Parimal Suklabaidhya from Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, won by Rajdeep Roy in the 2019 general elections.

From the Autonomous District (ST) seat, currently held by BBJP MP Horen Singh Bey, party nominee Amar Singh Tisso will contest.

Bijuli Kalita Medhi will contest from Gauhati Lok Sabha seat which is held by Queen Oja. Ranjit Dutta will contest from Tezpur Lok Sabh seat which was won by Pallab Lochan Das in 2019.

The BJP has named Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal as its candidate from Dibrugarh constituency, dropping sitting MP Rameswar Teli.

In the list of the BJP candidates for 11 seats in Chhattisgarh, four faces are new.

From Janjgir Champa (SC) constituency, party nominee Kamlesh Jangde will contest the election, instead of sitting MP Guharam Ajgalley. From Raipur, senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal will enter the fray, not Sunil Kumar Soni who won the seat in 2019.

From the state's Mahasamund seat, BJP nominee Roop Kumari Choudhary will contest the Lok Sabha poll, instead of sitting MP Chunni Lal Sahu. Sitting MP Mohan Mandavi was replaced by BJP nominee Bhojraj Nag on Kanker (ST) seat.

The BJP named five candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, four of them replacement of sitting MPs.

The party has named Praveen Khandelwal as its candidate from Chandani Chowk Lok Sabha Sabha seat, dropping two-term MP and former Union minister Harsh Vardhan.

For the West Delhi seat, BJP replaced two-term MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma with Kamaljeet Sehrawat. It named Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, as its candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, currently held by Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

From South Delhi, BJP named Ramvir Singh Bidhuri as its candidate, dropping Ramesh Bidhuri.

The BJP named its candidates for 15 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, dropping five sitting MPs.

From Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat, party nominee Rekhaben Hiteshbhai Choudhary will contest, instead of sitting MP Prabhatbhai Savabhai Patel. On Ahmedabad West (SC) seat, Dineshbhai Kidarbhai Makwana replaced three-term MP Kirit Solanki.

For Rajkot Lok Sabha seat, the BJP named Union minister Parshottam Rupala as its candidate, dropping sitting MP Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya.

The party named Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for the Porbandar seat, currently held by party MP Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk.

From Panchmahal seat in Gujarat, BJP nominee Rajpalsinh Mahendrasinh Jadhav will join the fray, instead of sitting MP Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod.

In Jharkhand, BJP fielded Manish Jaiswal from Hazaribagh seat, which is currently held by Jayant Sinha, son of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha.

On Lohardaga (ST) seat, three-time MP Sudarshan Bhagat was replaced by Samir Oraon.

In its list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, the BJP replaced seven sitting MPs with new faces.

The party named Bharat Singh Kushwaha for the Gwalior Lok Sabha seat, instead of its sitting MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalker.

It dropped sitting MP from Guna, Krishnapal Singh Yadav, to field Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from the seat.

BJP nominee Lata Wankhede will join the fray from Sagar Lok Sabha seat, which is currently held by Rajbahadur Singh. Virendra Khatik will contest from Tikamgarh (SC) seat.

The BJP has dropped Vidisha MP Ramakant Bhargava to name former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as its candidate from the seat.

Alok Sharma will be its candidate from the Bhopal seat, currently held by Sadhvi Pragya Singh.

From Ratlam (ST) seat, currently held by BJP MP Guman Singh Damor, party nominee Anita Nagar Singh chauhan will contest.

