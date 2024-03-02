Bengaluru, March 2: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the complete truth regarding the Rameshwara Cafe incident has to come out. He gave clear instructions to senior police officers to use the possibilities of technology effectively in investigations. He held a meeting with top officials of the Home Department today.

CM Siddaramaiah suggested that protection should be provided to the people. He directed officials to identify densely populated areas and increase police patrolling in such areas. The Chief Minister directed to speed up the investigation in connection with the Rameshwara Cafe bomb blast and instructed the officials to ensure that such cases do not recur. Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe to Reopen on March 8, Says CEO Raghavendra Rao (Watch Video).

The police should not be alert only when such incidents take place and then forget. He instructed people to stop the spread of fake news on social media, which misleads people. Intelligence should be more vigilant and act without any sympathy towards the anti-socials. He suggested that action should be taken without any sympathy towards the social traitors who spread false news on social media. He said that he would call a separate meeting with the police department about this. We have to change with the times. Work at a faster pace, he said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwar,Minister Priyank Kharge, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, Chief Minister's Deputy Chief Secretary L. K. Ateeq Secretary Dr. Trilok Chandra, Home Department Additional Chief Secretary S.R. Umashankar, Director General of Police Alok Mohan, Commissioner of Police B. Dayanand, were present.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah also visited those injured in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast admitted to hospitals in Bengaluru and assured them that the government would cover their medical expenses. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Visits Brookfield Hospital, Meets Victims (Watch Video).

"Government will bear the treatment charges of all the patients. Around ten people are injured. Three are here in the Brookfield Hospital and six others are admitted in Vydehi Hospital. I am also going there. The patients are recovering and responding very well to the treatment" Siddaramaiah told reporters.

