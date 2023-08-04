New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that Jawahar Lal Nehru and other leaders were opposed to Delhi being given full statehood, Congress leader K Suresh on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shows double standards when they use the views of such leaders to support their arguments and whenever they do not want, the party blames the same leaders.

While speaking to ANI, K Suresh said," They show double standards. Whenever they want, they are using Nehru, Patel and Ambedkar and whenever they don't want, they are blaming the same leaders. This is the political tactic of the BJP."

While speaking on the consideration and passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Thursday said that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Rajaji, Rajendra Prasad and Dr Ambedkar were opposed to Delhi being given the status of a full state.

Amid a walkout by opposition parties, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government.The Bill sailed through the Lower House of Parliament easily as the BJP-led NDA has the majority.

The Bill was passed by voice vote.

As the Lok Sabha on Thursday gave its nod to the Bill that gives the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) of Delhi control over Group A services, all eyes are on Rajya Sabha.

YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also supported the Bill which will be tabled in Rajya Sabha now where the NDA does not have the majority. (ANI)

