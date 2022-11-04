Indore (MP), Nov 4 (PTI) BJP leader Satyanarayan Jatiya on Friday said the party never laid down any rule barring those who are above 75 years of age from contesting elections.

The seven-time Lok Sabha MP from Ujjain, who is also a member of the party's central election committee, was responding to a question by a reporter whether the party had set aside its age "rule".

“Such rule was never made, but people have accepted it as a rule,” said Jatiya, who is 75.

Notably, senior BJP leader Amit Shah had stated before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that the party had decided not to give Lok Sabha tickets to those above 75.

“When we clean our houses on Diwali we remove something and put it away in a secure place to use it when the need arises. Likewise, a man is useful as long as he has breath left in him,” said Jatiya, a Dalit leader who was recently made a member of the BJP's parliamentary board.

Asked about Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's exit from the parliamentary board and his appointment, Jatiya said he has been in active politics for 50 years.

"That is why the party has put me on the parliamentary board,” he said.

Asked about Gujarat elections, Jatiya said no party can beat the BJP. The Aam Aadmi Party does not have any organization in the state and hence it can not win an election there, he said.

