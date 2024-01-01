Chennai, Jan 1 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu BJP on Monday accused Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran of 'degrading' the profession of hairstylists and alleged that the DMK leader had dubbed dissemination of his remarks vis-a-vis north Indians the 'work of a jobless barber.'

K Annamalai, BJP state president said on 'X': "Degrading someone by profession or language seems to be the only thing DMK MP Thiru Dayanidhi Maran excels in. Instead of apologising, Thiru Dayanidhi Maran calls those spreading & reacting to his rants on our North Indian Brothers and Sisters the work of a “Jobless Barber”. With this constant degrading, it is only evident that even the continuous taste of electoral defeat doesn't seem to shake the resolve of the leaders in the I.N.D.I. Alliance."

Speaking to reporters, Maran, when asked about his old remarks trending recently, quoted a proverb with a reference to a hairdresser and said that it was the work of jobless people. The DMK leader asserted that the BJP IT Wing's desperate bid to stoke controversy to derive political mileage will not succeed.

Recently, a video clip of an alleged derogatory remark made in March 2023 by Dayanidhi Maran about workers hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar was widely circulated on social media. It led to a war of words between the BJP and Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravidian party.

