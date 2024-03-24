New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): In response to the protests held by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Delhi against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bhartiya Janata Party workers, in the presence of Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, staged a demonstration and burned effigies of Arvind Kejriwal.

Notably, the demonstration by the BJP workers was held on the eve of Holi celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "Holi is a festival of goodness over evil. Today we have done the Holika dahan of corruption. If there is one face of corruption in Delhi, that is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Each and every delhite should wish for a Kejriwal free government, a corruption free government."

"Arvind Kejriwal hasn't cared about the nation. He has just taken care of his family and his pocket which is why he has been arrested and his ministers are in jail," Sachdeva said.

Hitting back at the Bhartiya Janata party over the allegations made against the Delhi CM on the liquor policy scam, AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that the 'kingpin' of the excise policy scam, Sharad Chandra Reddy, sold electoral bonds to the Bhartiya Janata party.

"Even after arresting the kingpin of the excise policy scam, Sharad Chandra Reddy, the Bhartiya Janata party took 55 crore from him. The BJP leaders, who do seven press conferences in a single day, are mum on this. Neither Anurag Thakur nor Smriti Irani, Manoj Tiwari, or Virendra Sachdeva want to speak on this," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

"This is the same person that the BJP has accused of money laundering, and yet taken money from him. I have three questions from the BJP, How does the BJP know Sharad Chandra Reddy? Which BJP leader met him? BJP has taken almost 60 crore from Sharad Chandra Reddy; we want to know why? Why did the BJP not tell this to the ED and CBI?," he asked.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the party. (ANI)

