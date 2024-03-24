New Delhi, March 24: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Bhorgarh Industrial area on Sunday, a fire department official said. He said that no casualties have been reported so far.

Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze was received at 12;02 p.m. in a factory near the PMC office in Bhorgarh Industrial area. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Residential Apartment in Dwarka Sector 10, Doused by Fire Tenders (Watch Video).

Video Shows Plumes of Smoke Coming Out of Factory:

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out at a factory in Narela area. 20 fire tenders present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. https://t.co/iVufKLDncn pic.twitter.com/HD7ER9ZVfb — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

“A total of 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. So far no injuries/causality have been reported,” Garg said. The Fire Department team's operation to douse the flame is going on.

