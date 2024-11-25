Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) The BJP convened a meeting of its legislators here on Monday, urging them to prioritize public issues and demand equitable development of both regions of the Union Territory.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emphasized ensuring the Jammu region receives its rightful share in all government decisions.

The meeting, held at the BJP Headquarters in Jammu this evening, was chaired by J&K BJP president Sat Sharma, J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma.

Addressing the MLAs, Sat Sharma directed them to raise public concerns strongly in the Assembly and press the government for balanced development across Jammu and Kashmir.

"The legislators should press the people's issues in the House (assembly). They should forcefully press the government for the equilateral development of the both regions while ensuring that the people of Jammu region get their due share in all the decisions," he said.

Sharma also called on the legislators to focus on the ongoing membership drive, ensuring maximum participation from their respective constituencies.

Koul elaborated on the progress of the membership drive, highlighting the growing support for the BJP due to the "unprecedented political will" demonstrated by the Modi government.

He urged the MLAs to contribute actively to the campaign, reflecting the public's trust in the party's vision.

Sunil Sharma, who conducted the meeting, reaffirmed the commitment of the BJP MLAs to address the aspirations of people and work tirelessly for their welfare.

