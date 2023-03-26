Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], March 26 (ANI): A court in Bihar on Saturday acquitted senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh and 22 others accused in a case related to the staging of a rail blockade in 2014.

The special MP-MLA court of Muzaffarpur gave relief to Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Vaishali MP Veena Devi, 2 former ministers and others who were acquitted in this matter due to a lack of evidence.

In March 2014, a state-wide "rail roko" campaign was launched by BJP leaders against the Congress-led Union Government for not granting special category status to Bihar. A case was registered in this case in Sonpur. The case was later transferred from Sonpur to Muzaffarpur court.

Giving information about the whole case, the defence advocate Ashok Kumar, while talking to the media said, "A total of 27 people were named in this case and out of them 23 were accused. All of them were acquitted as no evidence was found against them".

Earlier on the occasion of Bihar's founding day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on March 22 demanded "special status" for the state.

While addressing an event on the occasion of 111th Bihar Divas, Nitish Kumar said, "Though Bihar is still in the grip of poverty, it has been making development strides every year. Bihar must be accorded a special status. We have been demanding it from the Centre". (ANI)

