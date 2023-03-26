Mumbai, March 26: Kamothe police have booked three persons including the husband after a 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at a flat in Kamothe on Thursday while on a video call with her father. The father of the deceased in his complaint to the police alleged that her husband and sister-in-law were torturing her for dowry.

According to a report in TOI, the deceased Aishwarya Khot was married to Laxman Khot and they were residing in sector 22 in Kamothe. Her husband Laxman’s parents were dead and he had only one sister residing in Satara. The deceased was a graduate of computer science. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Government Teacher Ends Life by Consuming Poison Over Dowry Harassment in Kasganj, Video of Her Narrating Suicide Reasons Viral.

In his police complaint, her father Subhedar Ravji Beldar Patil (53) said Aishwarya had complained earlier too that Laxman had demanded that she get gold and cash from her parents so that they could buy a new house. After marriage, both Aishwarya and Laxman stayed at Aishwary’s parent's home for three months. West Bengal Shocker: To Save Sister of Dowry Abuse by Husband, Man Dies by Suicide in Nadia.

The complaint states that Laxman's sister Varsha Beldar (35) was provoking him to demand dowry. Further, it says Laxman had an affair with a relative, Pallavi Beldar (30), who too abused Aishwarya when she confronted her about the relationship. He also alleged that around seven months ago, Laxman had beaten her daughter and when he went to convince them, Laxman demanded money to buy a house.

Patil received a video call from her daughter on March 23 who said that she cannot bear the torture anymore and committed suicide and that her husband was responsible for her step. Patil immediately called Laxman and informed him about it. Since Laxman was at his office, he called the police control room and provided the address of her house. The police reached the home which was closed. They broke open the door but found Aishwarya hanging from the ceiling fan. She was taken to the hospital but she was declared dead.

