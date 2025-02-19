Jalna, Feb 19 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar on Wednesday accused former BJP MP Raosaheb Danve of falsely claiming credit for a solar project in Jalna district of Maharashtra.

Addressing an event, Khotkar claimed he had made significant efforts to bring a Rs 95 crore solar project at the Gahnewadi reservoir.

Khotkar's criticism of Danve, a former Union minister, comes amid an apparent tussle among Mahayuti allies over various issues, including the posts of guardian ministers.

"I pursued the matter with the state and Union governments and secured the project's approval. I never claimed credit for the dry port brought by Raosaheb Danve. So how can he now take credit for my hard work on the project?" Khotkar questioned.

He also accused Congress leader Kailash Gorantyal of falsely claiming credit for development projects.

Earlier Danve and Gorantyal had claimed they had made efforts to bring the solar project.

Khotkar stated that the solar project would help Jalna Municipal Corporation save approximately Rs 1 crore in electricity bills annually.

