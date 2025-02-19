Gurugram, February 19: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) has released admit cards for the 2025 Haryana Board exams for Class 10 and 12. Students can now download their hall tickets from the official website, bseh.org.in.

As per the official datesheet, Class 10 exams will begin on March 7 with the Hindi paper, while Class 12 exams will start on February 27 with English Language. The Class 12 exams will conclude on March 29 with Punjabi and Sanskrit. Exams will be conducted daily from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025: BSEB To Release Dummy Admit Card of Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education Examination Today at deledbihar.com, Know Steps To Download.

HBSE 10th 12th Admit Card 2025: Key Guidelines for Students

Admit cards must be printed in color on A4-size paper.

Schools must affix students’ scanned photos from their applications before issuing the cards.

Students must reach the exam venue 30 minutes early.

Laminating the admit card is not allowed, as it must be signed by both the student and the invigilator during the exam.

Wearing school uniforms is mandatory, along with carrying a school ID or Aadhaar card.

Electronic devices like smartwatches, mobile phones, and calculators are strictly prohibited.

Students must check their answer sheets for missing or torn pages before starting the exam.

Haryana HBSE 10th 12th Admit Card 2025: Here's How To Download

Go to the official website-- bseh.org.in

Click on the link "Download Admit Card For Academic Secondary/Sr. Secondary Exam Feb/March 2025" on the homepage

A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter their roll number, registration number and other required details on the portal

Click on the submit button and the Haryana HBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card 2025 will display on the screen

Download the HBSE admit card 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

To pass, students need to secure at least 33% marks overall and in each subject. Those failing supplementary exams must repeat the academic year. CBSE Admit Card 2025 Out: Class 10, 12 Admit Cards Released at Pariksha Sangam Portal, Know Direct Link and How To Download Hall Tickets.

Last year, the Class 10 pass percentage was 65.43%, while Class 12 stood at 81.65%. The Haryana Board results are expected in May 2025 after the exams conclude.

