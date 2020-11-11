New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The AAP on Wednesday claimed that the BJP lied to the people of Delhi regarding the fund crunch at the municipal corporations to defame the party and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi BJP said the Aam Aadmi Party should know that every year after September MCDs start getting collection of property tax money besides internal revenue with which they run their services.

This year due to COVID-19, after a delay in October-end, revenues have started coming in and with it the civic bodies are now paying salaries and pensions in instalments, it said.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed the BJP lied to the people of Delhi regarding the fund crunch to defame Kejriwal and the party, therefore, the BJP should immediately apologise to the people.

"Last evening the allegations against the BJP-ruled MCD by the Aam Aadmi Party proved to be true. A few weeks back the doctors of the BJP-ruled MCD were on protest.

"During this time the BJP-ruled MCD continuously defamed the AAP government and said that the MCD does not have any money to pay the salaries of doctors. But eventually, they released the salaries from their own funds and the protest was withdrawn," he said.

"The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP should immediately apologise to the people of Delhi for defaming the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party also demands that the BJP should apologise to the employees of the MCD," he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, responding to the allegations, said that in the last seven decades Delhi has never seen such "degraded" political discussion as being done by AAP leader Durgesh Pathak in the garb of raising MCD issues.

"It seems Durgesh Pathak has no political or administrative knowledge. The AAP should know that every year after September MCDs start getting collection of property tax money as also other internal revenue with which they run their services," Kapoor said.

"This year due to COVID-19 after a delay in October-end revenues have started coming and with it the civic bodies are now paying salary and pensions in instalments," he said.

Kapoor said that the municipal employees understand the financial woes of their civic bodies and so despite Aam Aadmi Party's "extreme provocation" the employees opted not to strike. "With his statements Durgesh Pathak is just venting out his political frustration," he added.

