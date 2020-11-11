New Delhi, November 11: TV news anchor Arnab Goswami was released from the Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday hours after a Supreme Court order which granted him bail. Outside the prison, scores of supporters were gathered to greet Arnab. The journalist raised slogans of "Vande Mataram" on being greeted by them. Arnab Goswami Granted Bail by Supreme Court in Abetment to Suicide Case, Told to Deposit Rs 50,000 Bond.

The apex court, which heard the bail plea filed by Arnab's counsel advocate Harish Salve, granted him interim relief on a bail bond of Rs 50,000. The Republic TV editor-in-chief was further instructed to completely cooperate with the Maharashtra Police in the abetment to suicide case in which he is listed as an accused.

Watch Video of Arnab Goswami Greeted by Supporters Outside Taloja Jail

#WATCH Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami released from Mumbai's Taloja Jail following Supreme Court order granting interim bail pic.twitter.com/YzGfIm3wGo — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

Arnab was arrested by the Maharashtra Police from his Mumbai-based residence on November 4. The arrest was based on the complaint filed by the wife of Anvay Naik, the interior designer who had died by suicide in 2018. In his "suicide note", Anvay had blamed Arnab and two others - Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda - of not paying him dues amounting to Rs 5.4 crore.

While Arnab was initially kept at a school-turned-jail facility in Alibaug, he was later shifted to Taloja Central Jail. The Bombay High Court had, on Monday, denied granting interim bail to the Republic TV chief, which compelled his counsel to move the Supreme Court.

