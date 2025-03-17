India News | BJP MLAs Allege Lack of Health Infrastructure in North Bengal, Demand Answer from CM

Kolkata, Mar 17 (PTI) Alleging that the West Bengal government has failed to develop a proper health infrastructure in the northern districts of the state, BJP legislators on Monday demonstrated inside the Assembly premises demanding an answer from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the health portfolio.

Sitting underneath the statue of BR Ambedkar on the Assembly premises, the saffron party legislators also accused the Trinamool Congress government of depriving the residents of the northern part of the state in every sector.

Also Read | Uttan Shocker: With Friend’s Help, Minor Girl Kills 75-Year-Old Man With Stone for Sexually Abusing Her in Bhayandar; Duo Detained a Month After Murder.

Holding saline bottles as a symbol of the alleged lack of health infrastructure in north Bengal, they also shouted anti-state government slogans.

“Why is the health infrastructure in north Bengal so weak? The entire state health infrastructure in north Bengal is in the ICU and because of that the people of that region are suffering. We demand an answer from the chief minister,” said BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh who led the demonstration.

Also Read | Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, IIT Madras Alumnus, Takes Charge as CEO of Anusandhan National Research Foundation (See Pics).

In the assembly, Ghosh represents the Siliguri constituency in the northern part of the state.

He alleged that there is no proper infrastructure to treat cardiology or neurology patients in north Bengal.

“Why there is no proper infrastructure to carry out dialysis there? Why is the CM silent on this?” he questioned.

The BJP legislators have been accusing the TMC government of depriving the northern districts of West Bengal for the past several days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)