Mumbai, March 17: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Mumbai, where a 16-year-old girl and her 17-year-old friend allegedly killed an elderly man a month ago and dumped his body in the bushes. The incident came to light after the police detained the teenagers on Saturday, March 15. It is learned that the deceased man had allegedly sexually abused the minor girl who worked in his shop.

The two teenagers told cops that the deceased victim was trying to sexually assault the minor girl, due to which they attacked him, thereby leading to his death. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim’s body was found in a decomposed state on February 22 near the Balepir Shah Dargah in Uttan. The body was found after former corporator Amjad Sheikh alerted the police about a stench in the area. In the beginning, cops registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for post-mortem. Mumbai Shocker: Domestic Help Raped by Employer in Bangur Nagar of Goregaon, Accused on the Run.

They also checked the missing persons’ records and found that a man who matched the description of the deceased was reported missing from Borivali. The missing complaint was filed on February 16. During preliminary investigation, cops found out his identity and learned that the deceased man was a resident of Ganpat Patil Nagar in Borivali West. Cops also learned that the deceased man had not returned home from his shop in Naigaon on February 16.

After examining CCTV footage of the area and conducting a technical investigation, the police arrested a 16-year-old minor girl who worked in the deceased's shop. They also arrested the minor girl's 17-year-old friend who lived in Bhayander and later handed the two to Uttan Police. The teens told cops that the deceased had been allegedly molesting the girl who worked for him. On the day of the incident, the victim took the girl in a rickshaw towards Uttan. Mumbai Shocker: Security Guard Takes Girl to Terrace for Showing Pigeons in Goregaon, Molests Her.

Realising the man's intentions, the minor girl called her friend and even shared her live location on WhatsApp. The minor girl, in her statement, said that the victim took her towards the Dargah in the Dongri area and tried to sexually assault her. This is when she and her friend clobbered his head with a stone and later threw his body into a bush behind the mosque.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

