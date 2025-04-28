Deoghar (Jharkhand) [India], April 28 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, and called the incident an "unfortunate" one.

"There can be nothing more unfortunate than the #PahalgamTerrorAttack. Fortunately, India is being led by a person who has the support of 140 crore Indians, and the entire world thinks of him as a strong Prime Minister," the minister remarked.

Also Read | PSEB 10th Result 2025 Date: Know How To Download Scorecard of Punjab Board Class 10th at pseb.ac.in When Released.

Dubey further referred to PM Narendra Modi's promise of avenging the Pahalgam attack, alleged Bangladesh's interim government of ties with Lashkar-e-Taiba, and said that the India-Bangladesh border must be secured to prevent terror infiltration.

"The way he (PM Modi) said, in Bihar, that we will crush the terrorists to the ground, PM Modi's anger is visible... Lashkar-e-Taiba is in constant touch with Bangladesh's interim government. To stop the terror infiltration, both India and Bangladesh's borders need to be secured," Dubey said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Commenting on water-sharing agreements with Bangladesh, Dubey criticised the 1996 Ganga water treaty signed during the Congress government's tenure, calling it a wrong decision. He pointed out that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has "repeatedly raised concerns" about the issue.

"To stop the terror infiltration, both India and Bangladesh's borders need to be secured. The decision regarding the Ganga water agreement by the then Congress government in 1996 was completely wrong. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been saying it constantly," he said.

He also mentioned opposition from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the Teesta Water Agreement, as well as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's objection to the Brahmaputra River water flowing into Bangladesh.

"How long will we keep providing to snakes?" Dubey argued, further adding, "It is time to crush the snakes. The entire nation has faith in the PM and the Home Minister," he said.

Following the terror attack, the Indian government had announced several diplomatic measures against Pakistan, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)