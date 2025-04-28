Jalandhar, April 28: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 results for the academic year 2025 in the coming days. While the board has not officially confirmed the result date, the declaration is likely to be by the end of April, following the trend of previous years.

This year, the PSEB Class 10 exams were held from March 10 to April 4 across over 2,800 centres in the state. In 2024, the results were declared on April 18. Once released, students can check and download their scorecards from the official website at pseb.ac.in.

How to download Punjab Board class 10th scorecard

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the Punjab Board Class 10 exam results.

Enter roll number and date of birth on the redirected page.

PSEB Class 10 result will appear on the screen. Download it and save a copy for future reference.

Take a printout if needed.

How to check Punjab Board class 10th result on DigiLocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in.

Log in using existing account or register if a new user.

Navigate to the “Education” section.

Select “Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)” from the list of education boards.

Click on the “PSEB Class 10 Results 2024” link.

Verify identity by entering your Aadhaar number.

Once verified, result will be displayed on the screen.

To pass, students must secure at least 33% overall, with a minimum of 33% in theory and 20% in practical components, where applicable. Last year, 2,81,098 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, and 2,73,348 cleared them, registering a pass percentage of 97.24%. Aditi from Ludhiana topped the state in 2024.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and stay updated through the official website. Original marksheets will be available from the respective schools a few days after the result is announced.

