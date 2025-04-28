Kolkata, April 28: The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today, April 28, are being dispalyed on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The Satta Matka-style Kolkata Fatafat Lottery requires participants to be physically present in West Bengal's capital city to take part in the speculative lottery game. Organised by Kolkata's city authorities, the Kolkata FF Lottery is played from Monday to Sunday. Scroll below to check the winning numbers of today's game provided in the Kolkata FF Result Chart (Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart) of April 28, 2025.

Announced after all rounds (bazis) are completed, the Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) lottery consists of eight baizis - 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery begins around 10 AM and continues throughout the day, with the last round typically ending around 8:30 PM. Did you know the Kolkata FF Result (Kolkata Fatafat Result) is announced every 90 minutes? Stay tuned to know the winning numbers of Kolkata FF Lottery as LatestLY will keep updating the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for April 28, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 679 124 167 160 2 7 4 7

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

The Kolkata FF requires lottery players to select numbers and place bets while waiting for the outcome of their predictions. The eight rounds, also called bazis, allow participants to win multiple prizes with minimum investment. The speculative lottery not only tests players' skill and luck but also teaches them to adopt new strategies for success in Satta Matka-type lottery games. Kolkata FF Result are declared at 10:03 AM (1s bazi), 11:33 AM (2nd bazi), 1:03 PM (3rd bazi), 2:33 PM (4th bazi), 4:03 PM (5th bazi), 5:33 PM (6th bazi), 7:03 PM (7th bazi) and 8:33 PM (8th bazi). Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Continuing to grow in popularity, Kolkata FF is played daily, with participants purchasing tickets, placing bets, and winning prizes based on their predictions. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including West Bengal, where Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) is being played today. That said, there is a ban on betting and gambling. We request our readers to exercise caution as the Satta Matka-type game involves financial risks and can lead to legal and monetary consequences.

