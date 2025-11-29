Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Congress state president Ajay Rai on Saturday criticised the BJP government, accusing it of playing the "Hindu-Muslim card to hide" their alleged failures and mislead the public.

In reponse to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani's speech in Bhopal, Rai alleged that the BJP government is trying to hide its alleged failures on issues such as unemployment and inflation.

"Ever since the BJP government came to power, they have been playing the Hindu-Muslim card to hide their failures, to hide unemployment and inflation, and to mislead the public. But the public understands what happens", Rai told ANI.

He added that the public is aware of the government's tactics. Rai further criticised the government for trying to suppress all issues by playing the communal card.

The Congress leader also exclaimed that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls underway in Ten States and three Union Territories is being held "in a month".

"But the public understands what happens. Today, SIR is happening in 12 states in a month. The only job of the government is to suppress all issues by playing the Hindu-Muslim card...", he added.

On Saturday, Maulana Mahmood Madani expressed concern over India's judicial and social conditions, alleging that constitutional rights are being undermined and minority communities are being targeted.

Speaking at the National Governing Body meeting in Bhopal, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, its president, Mahmood Madani, questioned the independence of the judiciary, citing cases like Babri Masjid and triple talaq. He stated that the Supreme Court should be considered "supreme" only if it upholds the Constitution and the law.

"After the verdict on Babri Masjid, triple talaq and several other matters, it seems that courts are functioning under the Government's pressure for a few years now...We have several instances before that have raised questions on the character of courts... The Supreme Court is eligible to be called supreme only when it follows the Constitution and when it upholds the law. If it doesn't do that, it doesn't deserve to be called 'Supreme'," Madani said.

He highlighted issues like bulldozer actions, mob lynching, and seizure of Waqf properties, which, he argued, have made Muslims feel unsafe.

"The current situation of the country is very sensitive and concerning. Sadly, a particular community is being forcibly targeted, while other communities are rendered legally powerless, socially segregated and economically humiliated. There are bulldozer actions, mob lynching, seizure of Waqf properties and negative campaigns against religious madrasas and reforms, to undermine their religion, identity and existence...This has made Muslims feel unsafe even as they walk down the streets," he said.

He also commented on Vande Mataram, saying that surrendering communities are "murda kaum," while living communities face challenges head-on.

The Jamiat president further remarked, "Murda kaum do not get involved in difficulties. They surrender. They will be told to recite Vande Mataram and they will begin doing so at once. That is the sign of a 'murda kaum'. If it is 'zinda kaum', morale will have to be boosted, and the situation will have to be met head-on." (ANI)

