New Delhi, November 29: Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, the INDIA bloc floor leaders will hold a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday. The session will take place from December 1 to 19, as announced by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Congress, leading the Opposition in the two houses, will look to demand a discussion on repeated statements of US President Donald Trump on mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and also on trade agreements and issues with China. Parliament Winter Session: Congress to Hold Parliamentary Strategy Group Meeting on Nov 30.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded a debate in Parliament on air pollution across several cities in the country, ahead of the Winter Session. In an X post, Rahul Gandhi questioned the Centre, alleging "no urgency, plan, or accountability" for the air pollution problem. He wrote, "Every mother I meet tells me the same thing: her child is growing up breathing toxic air. They are exhausted, scared and angry. Modi ji, India's children are choking in front of us. How can you stay silent? Why does your government show no urgency, no plan, no accountability?" ‘There Should Be No Slogans in Parliament’: Row Over ‘Vande Mataram’ ‘Jai Hind’ Erupts After Rajya Sabha Reminder on Parliamentary Decorum.

"India needs an immediate, detailed Parliament debate on air pollution and a strict, enforceable action plan to tackle this health emergency. Our children deserve clean air - not excuses and distractions," he wrote. Meanwhile, Congress will hold a Parliamentary strategy group meeting at 5 pm on November 30, at Sonia Gandhi's residence, 10 Janpath, to chalk out the strategy for the Winter Session, party sources said. Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12.

