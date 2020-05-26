India News | BJP to Highlight One-year Achievement of Modi Govt

Jaipur, May 26 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday called upon party workers to highlight the Modi government's achievements in the last one year.

Poonia and party national vice president and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna addressed BJP state spokespersons and media in-charge of districts through video conference.

Poonia said that in the last one year, the government at the Centre has done many such things which every countryman is proud of.

He said, "There are many such decisions like abrogation of section 370, enacting law against triple talaq, citizenship amendment act. The workers of the BJP media department have to spread all these works to the booth level."

Poonia said that the Centre's measures for the COVID-19 crisis are being appreciated all over the world.

