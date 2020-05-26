Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Rise to 54,758 With 2,091 New Patients, Death Toll Reaches 1,695; Mumbai Tally Rises to 32,791

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 26: The novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Tuesday reached 54,758. According to the details shared by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, 2,091 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today. He also informed that 97 new deaths were reported in the state. The positive cases in Mumbai have reached 32,791. Maharashtra Govt Plans to Reopen Schools From June 15 Onwards, Likely to Run Them in Shifts, Cut Timings by Half.

According to data shared by Maharashtra Health Minister, 1,168 patients were cured today. In total, 16,954 individuals have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Active cases in the state are 36,004. BJP Demands President's Rule in Maharashtra Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane Meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Rajesh Tope Tweet:

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 54758 Today,newly 2091 patients have been identified as positive. Also newly 1168 patients have been cured today,totally 16954 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 36004. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) May 26, 2020

"1002 new COVID-19 positive cases and 39 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. Total positive cases rise to 32,791 and death toll stands at 1065," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The civic body also informed that total suspected patients admitted are 26,822.

ANI Tweet:

1002 new #COVID19 positive cases & 39 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. Total positive cases rise to 32,791 and death toll stands at 1065: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/jV7K0KKtxx — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

The situation in the state is also taking a political turn as former chief minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday and demanded that President's rule be imposed in the state. "We can see Corona cases increasing every day, the situation of hospitals is worst...There has to be a President's Rule in the state," he had said.