Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday welcomed the High Court of Telangana directing the State government to conduct Republic Day celebrations in a grand manner, with a ceremonial parade, and attacked the BRS government for not organising the parade as per tradition.

Also Read | Germany Knife Attack: Two Killed, Five Injured in Assault Inside Kiel-Hamburg Train, Suspect Arrested.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the court directive to conduct the celebration with a parade is "a slap on the face" of the ruling BRS.

If Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has respect for the Constitution and the courts, he should implement the High Court order and conduct the Republic Day celebration in a grand manner at the Parade Ground in the city as per tradition, he said in a release.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2023 Full List: Check Names of Recipients of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri on Eve of India’s 74th Republic Day.

The State government should respect the office of Governor and act as per Constitution, he said.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said it is unfortunate that Rao thought of "cancelling the Republic Day celebration" and not allowing the Governor to attend the ceremonial parade.

"It is regrettable that people had to go to court seeking that Republic Day event be organised in our State," he said in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the ruling BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy referred to the Republic Day event being proposed to be held at the Raj Bhavan which, he said, is a top Constitutional office in the State.

It is the State government which conducts the event even if it is held at the Raj Bhavan, he said, adding that protocol is being followed.

The Telangana High Court today directed the State government to conduct the Republic Day celebrations in a grand manner, with a ceremonial parade, as per the instructions issued by the Central government.

The High Court said people should be allowed to watch the celebrations, though it is left to the State government to choose the venue for the same. After hearing a petition seeking a direction to the government to organise the parade as part of the celebrations, the High Court passed the orders. Counsel of the petitioner contended that earlier Republic Day was celebrated at Parade Ground here in a grand manner and many people used to visit and witness the celebrations. However, the State government submitted before the High Court that the event being a State function, it was being organised at the Raj Bhavan for the past two years where the Governor unfurls the national flag and senior officials of the government were in attendance. This year also, the Republic Day event is being conducted at the Raj Bhavan and there would be a web telecast of the programme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)