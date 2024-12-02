Shimla, Dec 2 (PTI) BJP workers on Monday celebrated the 64th birthday of party president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda at the party headquarters here.

To mark the occasion, BJP workers distributed sweets among people, while a 'hawan' was performed at the party office in Bilaspur for the well-being of Nadda, who hails from the district.

BJP leaders, including leader of opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur and state unit chief Rajeev Bindal, wished Nadda on his birthday, praying for his long life, good health and happiness.

Nadda began his political career in 1978 when he joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Later, he served as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha between 1991 and 1994. His wife Mallika Nadda was the national general secretary of the ABVP from 1988 to 1999.

Before becoming a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in 2014, Nadda served as the national general secretary of the BJP.

He was elected an MLA from Bilaspur for the first time in 1993 and served as leader of the party in the state Assembly from 1994 to 1998.

He was re-elected from Bilaspur in 1998 before becoming the state minister for health and parliamentary affairs.

In January 2020, he was appointed as national president of the BJP. Later, he was named the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha.

