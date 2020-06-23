Thane, Jun 23 (PTI) BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Tuesday threatened to launch an agitation in Kalyan-Dombivali belt in Thane district if the administration fails to improve its response to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

Thane has been reporting 200 COVID-19 cases on an average per day.

Also Read | ICMR Asks States to Scale-Up COVID-19 Testing by Using RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Methods to Contain Coronavirus Spread.

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council alleged that the number of deaths in the Kalyan Dombivali municipal limits has been on the rise due to mismanagement and lack of coordination between officials and the ruling party--Shiv Sena.

He discussed the situation with the KDMC commissioner.

Also Read | Goa Reports 45 New COVID-19 Cases Today, State Tally Rises to 909: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)