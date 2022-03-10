New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday attributed BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly election to development works carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the road transport and highways minister said Yogi Adityanath has transformed the image of Uttar Pradesh, which was known for 'goondaraj' and backwardness, to that of a well-governed and prosperous state.

Gadkari also thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh for reposing faith in the BJP.

In another tweet, he said "the people of Manipur have reposed their faith in the BJP, embracing the development-oriented politics of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Heartiest congratulations to Chief Minister Shri @NBirenSingh ji and all the dedicated Karyakartas of BJP."

The BJP is set to return to power in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, as well as Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, as per the trends and results declared on Thursday

Gadkari also said the people of Goa have again reposed faith in the BJP and the policies of the Prime Minister.

