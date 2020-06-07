India News | Blood Donation Camp Organised in Hyderabad for Thalassemia Patients

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Locals in Hyderabad organised a blood donation camp for thalassemia patients at the Jagdish Market on Sunday.

The donors said footfalls at the camp have considerably dropped in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"Children suffering from thalassemia have to get blood transfusion every 20 to 25 days. So, we set up blood donation camps every 4-5 months, or on an occasion such as Milad-Un-Nabi, Republic day, Independence day etc. This camp has been set up according to COVID -19 guidelines on June 5 and June 6, but the response by the public has been really low," Md Adil Khan, Donor said.

Usually, 120 units were collected in a day but amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis donors said they could only collect 30-40 units as "people are afraid to come forward to donate blood."

"The goal of this camp is to provide blood for the children suffering from thalassemia. The people suffering from this have to get blood transfusion every 20 days. We would like to thank people on behalf of the organization, for setting up this camp," said Vamshi Kumar, Blood bank representative. (ANI)

