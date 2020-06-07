Shahid Siddiqui's Niece Dies After Suffering From COVID-19-Like Symptoms in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital; the Former Rajya Sabha MP Had to Struggle to Find a Bed For Her

COVID-19 Testing (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 7: The niece of former Rajya Sabha MP Shahid Siddiqui died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Sunday. Her demise came within 24 hours after Siddiqui made a desperate appeal on Twitter, seeking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's intervention to ensure a bed for her. After her death, the journalist-cum-former politician lashed out at the healthcare facility in the government hospital. Delhi Govt and Private Hospitals Will Only Treat Patients of National Capital, Central Govt Hospitals Will Remain Open for All, Says Arvind Kejriwal.

"Unfortunately my niece expired few minutes back in Safdarjang Hospital. I thank for all your concern but situation in the hospital is pathetic, many people dyeing," Siddiqui said, a day after he had appealed Kejriwal and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to help ensure a bed for his neice.

Siddiqui had on Twitter claimed that she was suffering from high fever and severe breathing problems. Both the symptoms are related to the highly contagious COVID-19, which has infected more than 2.3 lakh persons across the nation and claimed more than 6,929 lives.

Shahid Siddiqui Had Reached Out to Kejriwal, Vardhan

My niece with high fever & breathing problems rushed from Hospital to hospital, not being admitted anywhere. What kind of system are we running? @ArvindKejriwal @DrHVoffice Please help — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) June 6, 2020

"She was neither provided ICU care nor put on a ventilator despite being very critical. Hospitals are not even trying to save people. I feel sorry for the people of Delhi. Let’s not play politics and go into blame game, Delhi needs close coordination between state and central government," Siddiqui said.

See Shahid Siddiqui's Tweet

She was neither provided ICU care nor put on a ventilator despite being very critical. Hospitals are not even trying to save people. I feel sorry for the people of Delhi. Let’s not play politics & go into blame game, Delhi needs close coordination between State & central govt https://t.co/qtMEz4FGy2 — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) June 7, 2020

Kejriwal had, on Saturday, issued a warning to private and government hospitals in the national capital saying that due action would be taken against them if patients are being turned away despite the availability of beds. Private medical facilities were asked to reserve 20 percent beds for coronavirus patients, the Chief Minister said, adding that if they fail to do so than the entire hospital would be designated as a COVID-19 facility.