Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): In a show of gratitude towards voters in the Maharashtra civic body elections, BJP's winning candidate, Shilpa Keluskar, on Friday thanked them after winning from the ward 173 in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

She stated that the decisive mandate in the polls is a result of the voters' trust. "I thank all the voters. I am here with such a decisive mandate due to their trust", she said.

As per the latest trends at 5 pm, the BJP-Shiv Sena saffron alliance was leading on 130 of 227 seats in the BMC polls, leaving the Thackeray brothers behind on 71. The BJP is emerging as the largest party in India's richest municipality, with 93 seats, while its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena, has 27.

Shiv Sena (UBT) was leading on 62 seats, with MNS on 9. Congress was leading on 14 seats, while NCP (SP) led on one.

BJP-Shiv Sena have managed to outrun the uncle-nephew duo of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. In Pune, the BJP was leading on 90 seats out of the total 162, with Shiv Sena leading on two seats, and Mahayuti well above the majority mark.

NCP was leading on 20 seats while NCP (SP) was struggling to open its account in Pune. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance leads with 90 seats, while the NCP leads with 37 seats.

Mahayuti is also emerging well above the majority marks in Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Jalna and Vasai-Virar. Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane hailed the trends, stating that the Mahayuti will occupy mayor's seats in most of the Municipal Corporations in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also called up State BJP chief Ravindra Chavan to congratulate him, as the BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti is emerging victorious in Maharashtra civic polls.

A total of 29 Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra held polling on Thursday, with voting counting on Friday. (ANI)

