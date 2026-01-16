Jaipur, January 16: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially declared the 4th Grade (Class IV) Recruitment Result 2026 on its official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, marking the completion of the first phase of one of Rajasthan’s largest government recruitment exercises. More than 21 lakh candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process against 53,749 vacancies across various state departments.

Massive Participation in Statewide Exam

The written examination witnessed overwhelming participation, with 21.17 lakh candidates appearing out of 24.71 lakh registered applicants, translating to an attendance rate of nearly 85.86%.

The exam was conducted between September 19 and September 21, 2025, at around 1,300 examination centres across 38 districts of Rajasthan, in two shifts per day to accommodate the large number of candidates. SSC GD 2025 Final Result Out at ssc.gov.in, Know How To Check Score.

How to Check RSMSSB 4th Grade Result 2026

The result has been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for document verification.

Steps to check the result:

• Visit rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

• Go to Candidate Corner

• Click on Results

• Select “Result and Merit List of Rajasthan Grade 4 Recruitment 2024–25”

• Download the PDF and search for your roll number

Due to heavy traffic, RSMSSB has also enabled an SMS-based result query system for candidate convenience. IBPS PO and SO Final Results 2025 Out at ibps.in; Get Direct Links and Know Steps To View Integrated Scores of Online Mains Examination and Interview Round.

Cut-Off Marks and Selection Criteria

The board has applied a combined cut-off across all shifts to ensure uniformity and transparency. Category-wise cut-offs (General, OBC, SC, ST) have been released along with the merit list.

The recruitment covers posts such as Peon, Office Attendant, Sweeper, Gardener, and Laboratory Attendant.

What’s Next: Document Verification

Candidates shortlisted in the merit list will now appear for the Document Verification (DV) round, which is tentatively scheduled from February 5, 2026.

Applicants must carry original documents including:

• Class 10 certificate

• Proof of age

• Rajasthan domicile certificate

• Caste certificate (if applicable)

RSMSSB is expected to release a detailed DV schedule with roll-number-wise dates on its official website next week.

Candidates are advised to regularly check rssb.rajasthan.gov.in for further updates and instructions.

