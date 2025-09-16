New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Delhi Police questioned the accused, Gaganpreet Kaur's husband, Parikshit Kakkar, after he arrived at the police chowki to join the investigation into the BMW accident case.

Parikshit told the police that he could not figure out how the accident happened. According to Parikshit, Gaganpreet said she was taking the victim to the hospital. Parikshit then told his father-in-law they needed treatment. Parikshit himself took a taxi and left for the hospital, according to Delhi Police.

Parikshit told the police, "My wife told me she was taking them along. I informed my father-in-law that they needed treatment and that they were on the way. After that, I left in another taxi."

The police will now corroborate the statement and other evidence to verify the sequence of events.

Gaganpreet Kaur, the accused driver, was arrested for allegedly hitting a bike carrying Navjot Singh, a senior finance ministry official, who tragically lost his life, while his wife, Sandeep Kaur, suffered serious injuries.

The crash occurred on Sunday near Delhi Cantonment metro station when Gaganpreet's BMW hit Navjot Singh's motorcycle.

Gaganpreet claimed she panicked and took the victims to GTB Nagar hospital, 20 km away, because her children had been admitted there during COVID-19.

Gaganpreet faces culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and evidence tampering charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

Meanwhile, Navjot's family questioned why the victims weren't taken to a nearby hospital like RR Hospital or RML Hospital.

Earlier in the day, as the investigation into the Delhi BMW accident case intensified, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team arrived at Delhi Cantt Police Station to investigate the seized car.

Speaking to ANI, Gaurav Ostwal said, "We are currently inspecting the car according to the protocols of the FSL. A complete analysis of the dent marks and scratch marks will be done. We can say anything after the analysis is done."

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, who died in a BMW accident on September 14, were taken for the last rites on Tuesday. Singh was riding a two-wheeler along with his wife when the said vehicle collided with them.

The accused, Gaganpreet Kaur, who has been remanded to two days' judicial custody, filed a bail plea claiming the crash was "wholly accidental" and unintentional.

Her counsel highlighted that she is a mother of two minor daughters, has no prior criminal record, and sustained a head injury during the accident.

The bail plea, filed under Section 480 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, argues that custodial interrogation is neither warranted nor necessary. It adds that Kaur has fully cooperated with the investigation, has deep roots in society, and there is no likelihood of absconding or tampering with evidence.

On Monday, Duty Judicial Magistrate Akanksha Singh remanded Kaur to two days' judicial custody after she was produced at the judge's residence by Delhi Police. The court issued notice on her bail plea and listed it for hearing on September 17. It also directed jail authorities to ensure she receives proper medical care. (ANI)

